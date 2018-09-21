Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,914 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $63,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $165,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $211,000.
Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $148.34 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.66 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $132.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.15.
In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total value of $532,238.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.81, for a total transaction of $126,182.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,992 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Molina Healthcare Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.
Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).
Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.