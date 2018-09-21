Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,914 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $63,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $165,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $211,000.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $148.34 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.66 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $1.99. Molina Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.01) EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $132.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.15.

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total value of $532,238.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.81, for a total transaction of $126,182.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,992 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

