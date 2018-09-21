Model N (MODN) vs. Synacor (SYNC) Financial Contrast

Model N (NASDAQ: SYNC) and Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Model N has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synacor has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Model N and Synacor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N 0 2 3 0 2.60 Synacor 0 1 0 0 2.00

Model N presently has a consensus target price of $23.25, suggesting a potential upside of 43.08%. Synacor has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 177.78%. Given Synacor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Synacor is more favorable than Model N.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Model N and Synacor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Model N $131.17 million 3.87 -$39.54 million ($0.83) -19.58 Synacor $140.03 million 0.50 -$9.77 million ($0.27) -6.67

Synacor has higher revenue and earnings than Model N. Model N is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synacor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.7% of Model N shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of Synacor shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of Model N shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Synacor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Model N and Synacor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N -21.89% -61.62% -14.54% Synacor -3.18% -11.18% -6.10%

Summary

Synacor beats Model N on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Model N

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences, technology, and manufacturing companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, Revenue Cloud for High Tech, and Revenue Cloud. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies. The company also offers revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, rebates, incentives, channel management, and regulatory compliance. In addition, Model N, Inc. provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, and Switzerland.

About Synacor

Synacor, Inc. operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation. The company, through its managed portals and advertising solutions, enables its customers to earn revenue by monetizing media among their consumers. It also offers recurring and fee-based revenue solutions, such as Cloud ID Authentication that offers home-based auto-authentication and social login, which enhances the consumer experience by reducing login failures; Email/Collaboration Services that include white-label hosting, security, and migration; and paid content and premium services. The company was formerly known as CKMP, Inc. and changed its name to Synacor, Inc. in July 2001. Synacor, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

