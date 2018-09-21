Model N Inc (MODN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.47 Million

Analysts predict that Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) will announce sales of $35.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.36 million. Model N reported sales of $35.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full year sales of $153.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $153.28 million to $154.11 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $154.60 million per share, with estimates ranging from $152.05 million to $157.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Model N had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The business had revenue of $39.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.28 million.

MODN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Model N to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Sunday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Model N has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Shares of MODN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 407,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Model N has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.95 million, a PE ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 0.54.

In other Model N news, major shareholder Zack Rinat sold 514,988 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $8,754,796.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,735,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,501,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 515,467 shares of company stock worth $8,762,498. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 74.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,156,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,513,000 after purchasing an additional 494,012 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 51.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,062,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after purchasing an additional 358,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Model N by 30.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,507,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,203,000 after purchasing an additional 353,477 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,055,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 25.2% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,339,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 269,899 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences, technology, and manufacturing companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, Revenue Cloud for High Tech, and Revenue Cloud. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

