Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Trading 5.1% Higher

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.45 and last traded at $57.30. 521,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 459,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRTX. Cann restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $35.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $37.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.95.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.16). sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 51,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $2,981,665.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,912,802.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jamie Christensen sold 10,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $501,674.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,377.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $150,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $227,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops targeted therapeutics to address the genetic, epigenetic, and immunological promoters of cancer. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, an oral spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of solid tumor; and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC) patients with CBL, chromosome 4q12, and RET genetic alterations, as well as mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC.

