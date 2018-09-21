Mimecast (MIME) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Mimecast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mimecast from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Mimecast from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.08.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.16 and a beta of 0.20. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $46.87.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.71 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Mimecast will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hagi Schwartz sold 2,170 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $86,431.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,926.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 22,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $932,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 499,679 shares of company stock valued at $20,350,180 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mimecast by 309.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 16,972 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,035,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,171,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,203,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Mimecast by 113.8% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

