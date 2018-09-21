Millennium Management LLC Trims Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,489,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 766,034 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $45,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RVB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $5,331,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,035,000 after purchasing an additional 94,504 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1,233.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 620,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,977,000 after purchasing an additional 573,755 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 536.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 406,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 342,759 shares during the period.

MGP opened at $29.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $31.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of -0.45.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.33). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. MGM Growth Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGP. Citigroup raised MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

