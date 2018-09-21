Millennium Management LLC Sells 2,984,099 Shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,842,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,984,099 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.06% of Laredo Petroleum worth $46,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares during the last quarter.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

In other Laredo Petroleum news, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 14,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $105,364,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.23.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. Laredo Petroleum Inc has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $351.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.75 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 51.05%. The company’s revenue was up 87.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream and Marketing. The company engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.