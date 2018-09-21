Millennium Management LLC Sells 1,441,566 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 65.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,441,566 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Ventas worth $44,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Ventas by 5,960.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 591.7% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 354.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 83.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

In related news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 30,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,794,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 775,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,956,322. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP T Richard Riney sold 13,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $822,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $61.00 price target on shares of Ventas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ventas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.07.

NYSE:VTR opened at $56.97 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $68.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Ventas had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.96%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.