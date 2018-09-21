Microsoft (MSFT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Microsoft has a dominant position in the desktop PC market, with its operating systems being used in the majority of PCs worldwide. The company is benefiting from growing user base of its different applications like Office 365 commercial, Dynamics, Outlook mobile and Teams. Moreover, Azure’s expanding customer base is a key catalyst. Microsoft’s gaming segment is performing well, primarily driven by a combination of Xbox Live, Game Pass subscriptions and Mixer, which are driving user engagement. Further, acquisitions like PlayFab and GitHub expand Microsoft’s total addressable market (TAM) and penetration. Additionally, the company’s expanding partner base is a key catalyst. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, projections of a moderating growth rate in commercial cloud gross margin, and OEM Pro and Windows commercial businesses is a headwind.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MSFT. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Argus restated a “focus list” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $113.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $860.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $113.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $30.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 118,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $13,086,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 669,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,228,364.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 328,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $35,896,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,209,546.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 650,042 shares of company stock valued at $71,264,850 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Live Your Vision LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 58.7% during the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing segments. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

