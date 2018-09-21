Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Position Boosted by Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,985,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,335,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 9.0% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owned approximately 0.14% of Microsoft worth $1,083,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,849,770 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,621,287,000 after buying an additional 6,488,089 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 5,931.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,562,204 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 4,486,569 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 52.3% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,012,266 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,005,090,000 after buying an additional 3,781,879 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP lifted its position in Microsoft by 7,456.3% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,551,481 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $324,144,000 after buying an additional 3,504,481 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $308,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 328,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $35,896,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,596 shares in the company, valued at $85,209,546.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total value of $2,548,867.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 190,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,814,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 650,042 shares of company stock valued at $71,264,850. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $113.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $113.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $30.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.30%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Griffin Securities increased their target price on Microsoft from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Microsoft to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.74.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing segments. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

