Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 9,424 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,424 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $1,926,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $3,815,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $203,000.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.11, for a total transaction of $27,622.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Woys purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $148.79 per share, for a total transaction of $3,719,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,634.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,867 shares of company stock worth $1,301,992 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

MOH opened at $148.34 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.66 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $1.99. Molina Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 23.01% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Molina Healthcare to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

