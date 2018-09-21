Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Reduces Stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 48.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,139 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CW. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 6,300.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 136,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,226,000 after purchasing an additional 134,207 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 453.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 11,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 180,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,463,000 after purchasing an additional 22,174 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 58,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 31,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $166,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,443.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair raised Curtiss-Wright from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.90.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $137.63 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $102.81 and a fifty-two week high of $143.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.52. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 3rd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.93%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

