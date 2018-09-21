Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Raises Position in Loxo Oncology Inc (LOXO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:LOXO) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Loxo Oncology were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Loxo Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Loxo Oncology during the second quarter worth $14,104,000. Aquilo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Loxo Oncology during the second quarter worth $21,999,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Loxo Oncology during the second quarter worth $55,115,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Loxo Oncology during the second quarter worth $978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Burstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total value of $280,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Naarden Jacob Van sold 3,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $565,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,723.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,484,582 shares of company stock worth $265,384,922. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Loxo Oncology in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Loxo Oncology in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Cann reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Loxo Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Loxo Oncology from $225.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Loxo Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.27.

Shares of Loxo Oncology stock opened at $159.26 on Friday. Loxo Oncology Inc has a 52 week low of $71.45 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Loxo Oncology Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Loxo Oncology Company Profile

Loxo Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer.

