Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Buys 4,138 Shares of Teradata Co. (TDC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Teradata by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,613,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,713,000 after buying an additional 687,719 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 27.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,868,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,039,000 after purchasing an additional 397,070 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1.2% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,294,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,866 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 46.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,000,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,683,000 after purchasing an additional 319,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 5.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 855,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,357,000 after purchasing an additional 47,122 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradata alerts:

In related news, EVP Daniel L. Harrington sold 13,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $524,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,995 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,348.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Mizuho upgraded Teradata from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Teradata in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Teradata from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.54.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $44.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Teradata had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services worldwide. The company operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics segments. Its analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.