Metro Bank (MBNKF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

Shares of MBNKF stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. Metro Bank has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $57.36.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

