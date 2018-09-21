Metro Bank (MBNKF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

Shares of MBNKF stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. Metro Bank has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $57.36.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

