Metro (B4B3) Given a €12.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. equinet set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Commerzbank set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Societe Generale set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €13.43 ($15.62).

Shares of ETR B4B3 opened at €13.25 ($15.41) on Monday. Metro has a 1 year low of €15.12 ($17.58) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. As of September 31, 2017, it operated 759 METRO Cash & Carry wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brand names serving hotel and restaurant owners, catering firms, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in 25 European and Asian countries.

