MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Sells 59,983 Shares of Catalent Inc (CTLT)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 41.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,983 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 2,021.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 103,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 98,346 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Catalent by 35,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donald E. Morel, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $430,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTLT opened at $42.99 on Friday. Catalent Inc has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Catalent Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

