MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Sells 322 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (COO)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,431 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Cooper Companies by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,100,000 after acquiring an additional 108,334 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,195 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 123,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after acquiring an additional 62,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $834,681,000 after acquiring an additional 31,592 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Oppenheimer set a $270.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.78.

In related news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 58,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.82, for a total transaction of $14,800,841.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,872,242.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.37, for a total transaction of $398,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,068 shares in the company, valued at $814,155.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,575 shares of company stock valued at $20,392,174. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COO opened at $267.56 on Friday. Cooper Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $216.47 and a twelve month high of $269.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.07). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.44 million. research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

