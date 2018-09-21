Methanex Co. (MEOH) Stake Decreased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned 0.10% of Methanex worth $7,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 997,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,690,000 after buying an additional 79,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Methanex by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 893,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,082,000 after purchasing an additional 61,092 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Methanex by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 823,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Methanex by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 737,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,128,000 after purchasing an additional 147,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Methanex by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 601,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,525,000 after purchasing an additional 226,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Methanex alerts:

MEOH opened at $79.20 on Friday. Methanex Co. has a 12-month low of $48.55 and a 12-month high of $79.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75. Methanex had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The company had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MEOH. BidaskClub raised shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. MED reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.55.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.