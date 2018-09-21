Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Shares Sold by SSI Investment Management Inc.

SSI Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. SSI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 187,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,356,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 26,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 62,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.93.

In related news, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 228,091 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $14,825,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 938,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,021,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 279,851 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $19,611,958.08. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 971,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,103,814.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 649,510 shares of company stock valued at $44,201,809. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $70.78 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $70.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

