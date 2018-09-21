Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 317.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,824 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,186,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977,655 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,627,000. Pagoda Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $22,958,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 566.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 650,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,207,000 after acquiring an additional 552,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.10 target price (up from $34.40) on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.87.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

