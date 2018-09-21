MEDNAX (MD) Raised to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $60.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MEDNAX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Leerink Swann started coverage on MEDNAX in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $47.00 target price on MEDNAX and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised MEDNAX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised MEDNAX from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MEDNAX has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.40.

MD opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $40.56 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.24.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $915.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.77 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John C. Pepia sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $168,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,530.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MEDNAX by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,264,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,724,000 after purchasing an additional 54,120 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in MEDNAX by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 791,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,319,000 after purchasing an additional 32,251 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in MEDNAX by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,557,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $644,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care; and acute and chronic pain management services.

