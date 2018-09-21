Mechel PAO (MTL) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $3.25. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.28% from the stock’s current price.

MTL opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.08. Mechel PAO has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mechel PAO by 18.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,709,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 271,583 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mechel PAO by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 492,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 53,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mechel PAO by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 19,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates, as well as offers sea, rail, and motor transportation logistics services to third parties.

