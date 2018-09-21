MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC) Stake Lowered by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,395 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 89.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 916,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,433,000 after acquiring an additional 431,896 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the first quarter valued at about $45,205,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 180.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 562,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,333,000 after acquiring an additional 361,921 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 5,455.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,350,000 after acquiring an additional 332,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 10,866.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 265,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 262,858 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alan D. Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $12,530,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,894 shares in the company, valued at $26,675,618.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan D. Wilson sold 158,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $17,446,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,418,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,600 shares of company stock worth $30,935,200 in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $130.10 on Friday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1 year low of $93.70 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.09. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

