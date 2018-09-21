Matthew J. Wallach Sells 12,000 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) President Matthew J. Wallach sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $103.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 112.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.54. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $52.17 and a 52 week high of $107.77.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.50 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Veeva Systems to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $490,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,129,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,118,000 after purchasing an additional 565,589 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $360,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 29.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 27.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

