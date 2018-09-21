Mattel (MAT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Mattel’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past one year. The recent Toys "R" Us liquidation was a significant drag on the last reported quarter’s revenue and profits and may continue to be so in the near-term. Also, the sluggish performance of certain segments and brands along with the loss of Disney deal has added to its woes. A challenging retail environment for toys along with forex headwinds is further hampering the company’s performance. Even so, Mattel expects its Cars franchise, strategic investments in emerging markets and key power brands – Barbie, Hot Wheels, and Fisher-Price – to drive growth. However, various headwinds to revenue & margin growth remains a major cause of concern. The recent dividend suspension might also not go down well with the investors and in turn, hurt the company’s stock-price performance.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MAT. BidaskClub cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 target price on shares of Mattel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mattel from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.07. Mattel has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $840.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.48 million. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 56.60% and a negative net margin of 30.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. analysts predict that Mattel will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 118.9% during the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 13,860.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 13,999 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1,453.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter.

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

