Mastercard Inc (MA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) will report $3.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.96 billion. Mastercard posted sales of $3.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year sales of $14.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.78 billion to $15.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.86 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $16.52 billion to $17.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 103.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.90. 7,177,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,598,511. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $137.75 and a twelve month high of $223.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 69,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $13,987,835.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,826,116.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 589.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 28,737 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 92,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 615,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,733,000 after purchasing an additional 48,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 49,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 26,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

