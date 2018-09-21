Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 53,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after buying an additional 12,711 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $143.39 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $126.78 and a 1-year high of $151.29.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

