Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TNB Financial acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter.

VOX stock opened at $86.80 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.62 and a fifty-two week high of $95.57.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

