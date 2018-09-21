Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $600,000 Holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 11,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ GNMA opened at $47.98 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.84 and a 52-week high of $50.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1116 per share. This is an increase from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 4th.

