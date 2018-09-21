Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 3,427 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 17.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $104,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 411.8% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 199,900.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 7,994.3% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.02.

In other news, Director Robert E. Switz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,734,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $2,203,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,995,879.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,604,100. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.63. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.09 and a 52-week high of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 43.35% and a return on equity of 51.12%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

