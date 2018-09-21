Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Shares Bought by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 199.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,482 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 60,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at $1,539,000. Steginsky Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 21.6% in the first quarter. Steginsky Capital LLC now owns 46,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 24.5% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 34,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $249,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MLM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Barclays set a $232.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.22.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $202.87 per share, for a total transaction of $710,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,880 shares in the company, valued at $4,438,795.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $459,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,570.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MLM stock opened at $195.49 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.34 and a fifty-two week high of $241.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 17.82%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.74%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

