Marshall Wace LLP Takes $1.38 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,853,000. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 117,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $120.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.94. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.74 and a 1 year high of $121.14. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $447.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In related news, SVP Karen Flynn sold 20,458 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $2,377,833.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,057.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

