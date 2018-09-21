Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 28,069 Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Devon Energy by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVN. Barclays began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.23.

In related news, Director Robert H. Henry sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $235,984.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,704 shares in the company, valued at $408,926.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Devon Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $46.54.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 6th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

