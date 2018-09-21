Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.61 Million in Alliant Energy Co. (LNT) Stock

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 38,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $517,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 155,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,074,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,128,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,765,000 after purchasing an additional 145,470 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Deborah B. Dunie acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.80 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,740. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Howard Weil began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $43.12 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $36.84 and a 1 year high of $45.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

