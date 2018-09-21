Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Holdings in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,770 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,680,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,013,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares in the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.30.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total value of $945,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,060.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $4,642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 337,174 shares of company stock valued at $34,358,075 in the last 90 days. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $105.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.50 and a beta of 1.26. Proofpoint Inc has a 1-year low of $82.61 and a 1-year high of $130.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.46 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 12.93%. Proofpoint’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ?drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

