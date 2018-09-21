Marion Dorsch Sells 2,300 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) Stock

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) insider Marion Dorsch sold 2,300 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $162,081.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,300 shares in the company, valued at $162,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of BPMC opened at $71.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.36 and a current ratio of 12.36. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 1 year low of $57.44 and a 1 year high of $109.00.
Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 326.99% and a negative return on equity of 32.61%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 602.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.
About Blueprint Medicines
Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V mutations, that are drivers of cancer and proliferative disorders, including gastrointestinal stromal tumors and systemic mastocytosis; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.
