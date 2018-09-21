Marion Blakey Purchases 5,000 Shares of Cobham plc (COB) Stock

Cobham plc (LON:COB) insider Marion Blakey acquired 5,000 shares of Cobham stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £6,100 ($7,945.81).

Shares of COB stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 118.45 ($1.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,251,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,760,000. Cobham plc has a 1 year low of GBX 107.67 ($1.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 150.30 ($1.96).

COB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cobham in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cobham from GBX 106 ($1.38) to GBX 103 ($1.34) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cobham to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 150 ($1.95) in a report on Monday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cobham from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 140 ($1.82) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price (down from GBX 150 ($1.95)) on shares of Cobham in a report on Friday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 129.20 ($1.68).

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services.

