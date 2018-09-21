Malibu Boats (MBUU) Upgraded to “Buy” by B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $60.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $46.50.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MBUU. BidaskClub downgraded Malibu Boats from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Malibu Boats from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.63.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $52.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $27.44 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.65 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 5.56%. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Malibu Boats news, insider Clair William Paxson St, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $789,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,181.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip S. Estes sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $4,229,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,115.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,823 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,169. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.