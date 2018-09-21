Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Purchases Shares of 25,382 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 49,250,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,431,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,984,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,338,358,000 after buying an additional 1,998,373 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,068,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,187,000 after buying an additional 181,506 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,969,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,677,000 after buying an additional 2,054,575 shares during the period. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,812,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,033,000 after buying an additional 697,850 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.15 and a twelve month high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.