Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Purchases 16,603 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 9,327.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,603 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $92.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1-year low of $80.93 and a 1-year high of $108.23. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 23rd. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.44%.

TEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.09.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia?Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

