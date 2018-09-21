Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $800,000 Position in Regions Financial Corp (RF)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 1,678.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,224 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,424 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 293,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 15,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Keith Herron sold 23,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $434,969.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 204,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,114.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan W. Matlock sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,909. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF opened at $19.49 on Friday. Regions Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush set a $22.00 target price on Regions Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Regions Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

