MAI Capital Management Takes Position in Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,708 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Newfield Exploration by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,646,888 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $443,068,000 after acquiring an additional 571,447 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Newfield Exploration by 604.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,569,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $168,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779,275 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Newfield Exploration by 1.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,472,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,030,000 after acquiring an additional 62,641 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Newfield Exploration by 153.8% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,700,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,795 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Newfield Exploration by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,275,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,842,000 after acquiring an additional 53,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Newfield Exploration alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFX. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Newfield Exploration from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newfield Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Newfield Exploration stock opened at $28.44 on Friday. Newfield Exploration Co. has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Newfield Exploration had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Newfield Exploration’s revenue was up 68.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Newfield Exploration Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Newfield Exploration

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Newfield Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newfield Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.