Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (MGIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on shares of Magic Software Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $446.13 million, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.76. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.45 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. sell-side analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 21st. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.39%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 99,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 17,934 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,288,000. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 366,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 187,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.