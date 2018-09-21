Magi One Day Volume Hits $2,584.00 (XMG)

Magi (CURRENCY:XMG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. In the last week, Magi has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One Magi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0730 or 0.00001086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. Magi has a total market cap of $593,787.00 and approximately $2,584.00 worth of Magi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Magi

Magi (XMG) is a PoW/PoM/PoSII coin that uses the M7M hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 12th, 2014. Magi’s total supply is 8,138,849 coins. Magi’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Magi_XMG and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magi’s official website is coinmagi.org.

Magi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magi using one of the exchanges listed above.

