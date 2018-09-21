Magal Security Systems (MAGS) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.
Shares of MAGS stock opened at $5.59 on Monday. Magal Security Systems has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $126.45 million, a P/E ratio of 78.43 and a beta of 0.90.
Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $25.35 million during the quarter.
About Magal Security Systems
Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and video management systems, and cyber security products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.
