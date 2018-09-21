Magal Security Systems (MAGS) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Shares of MAGS stock opened at $5.59 on Monday. Magal Security Systems has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $126.45 million, a P/E ratio of 78.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Magal Security Systems alerts:

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $25.35 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Magal Security Systems stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 113,220 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.78% of Magal Security Systems worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

About Magal Security Systems

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and video management systems, and cyber security products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Magal Security Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magal Security Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.