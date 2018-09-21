Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Allergan plc (AGN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672,707 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $15,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Allergan by 3.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allergan by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Allergan by 80.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allergan by 116.3% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Allergan by 9.9% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 87,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $161.00 target price on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price (up previously from $211.00) on shares of Allergan in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $180.00 price target on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.91.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $190.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph H. Boccuzi acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $190.59 per share, for a total transaction of $171,531.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Allergan stock opened at $192.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. Allergan plc has a 1-year low of $142.81 and a 1-year high of $217.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. equities analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

