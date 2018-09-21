Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Msci Inc (MSCI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Msci worth $14,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Msci by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,350,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,397,671,000 after purchasing an additional 450,797 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,714,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,441,701,000 after buying an additional 976,018 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,414,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,855,000 after buying an additional 26,223 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 67.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,737,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,512,000 after buying an additional 702,241 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 722.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,068,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,685,000 after buying an additional 938,236 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI opened at $176.32 on Friday. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $114.02 and a fifty-two week high of $184.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $363.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.01 million. Msci had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 114.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Msci to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Msci from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Msci in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Msci in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.38.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

