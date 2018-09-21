Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $16.45 Million Holdings in VMware, Inc. (VMW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,944 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 36,490 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in VMware were worth $16,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in VMware by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 137,860 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $20,261,000 after acquiring an additional 15,107 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $613,000. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in VMware in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in VMware in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock opened at $153.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.12 and a 52 week high of $165.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. Raymond James upped their price target on VMware from $153.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on VMware to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Sunday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.35.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $1,110,724.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,028,529.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 3,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $576,448.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,959 shares in the company, valued at $16,468,065.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,518 shares of company stock worth $20,027,627. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

