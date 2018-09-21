M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 251,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,686,000 after acquiring an additional 32,282 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,398,000 after acquiring an additional 23,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,166,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,733,000 after acquiring an additional 691,409 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $69.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $72.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $761.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.99 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 4.82%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 22.54%.

In related news, SVP Jan K. Auman sold 1,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $135,957.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,498.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TTEK shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI); and Resource Management and Energy (RME). The WEI segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

